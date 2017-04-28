Amir Khan To Host The Uk’s Biggest Ever Asian Charity Concert This Saturday Night

Boxing superstar Amir Khan will host the UK’s biggest ever Asian charity concert this Saturday night alongside a number of top celebrities.

The Amir Khan Foundation will be joining forces with renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and the Shilpa Shetty Foundation for an Orphan Aid Charity Concert to raise funds for orphans throughout South Asia.





Taking place at Troxy London this weekend, the 1500 guests are set to be entertained by a number of stars which include worldwide chart-topper Jay Sean who will add even more glamour to the star-studded event.

Comedian Paul Chowdhry will be the presenter on the night alongside the BBC’s Noreen Khan, with Indian singer Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur also set to perform.

The great musical line up also includes Abrar-ul-Haq, H Dhami, Jasmine Sandlas, Bonafide, Jassi Sidhu, Juggy D and Shide Boss. Naughty Boy, one of Britain’s brightest musical talents, will also be in attendance on the night.

The Amir Khan Foundation was established in 2014 and is dedicated to empowering young people who are disadvantaged around the world, as well as supporting emergency disasters.

The charity has supported and helped to raise funds for projects both domestically and across the world, including the Syrian Refugee Emergency and orphanage building in The Gambia.

This time it will link up with the Shilpa Shetty Foundation, which aims to transforms the lives of orphaned children, with all the funds raised from the event this weekend going towards that purpose.

Amir Khan, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to put this event together for what will be a very special and worthy occasion. The Amir Khan Foundation and the Shilpa Shetty Foundation are dedicated to helping and supporting orphans. The money raised from this event will go towards doing just that. I would like to thank everyone who is supporting this Orphan Aid Charity Concert because together we can make a real difference. I am looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant night and hope we can raise as much money as possible for such a worthwhile cause.”

Doors open at 5pm and for all tickets, priced £35 and £65, please visit www.eventim.co.uk.