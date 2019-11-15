Amilcar Vidal and Zach Prieto Both Predicting Slugfest When They Square Off This Friday on ShoBox

Uruguayan knockout artist Amilcar Vidal (9-0, 8 KOs) and El Paso’s Zach Prieto (9-0, 7 KOs) are both predicting an all-action affair in their upcoming eight-round middleweight bout.





The two power punchers will collide this Friday, November 15, in the opening bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader (10:30 p.m. ET/PT) from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

In the 10-round main event, undefeated Erik Vega (16-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, will face 2016 Olympian and decorated amateur Alberto Palmetta (12-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina; and hard-hitting Marcos Escudero (10-0, 9 KOs), also of Argentina, will take on Houston’s Joseph George (9-0, 6 KOs) in the 10-round light heavyweight co-feature.

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing in association with Paco Presents. Tickets, starting at $10, are on sale now and available at www.WinnaVegas.com.





23-year-old Vidal, from Montevideo, spent his training camp working primarily with older brother Richard Vidal and up-and-coming head coach Freddy Fundora at Fundora’s private gym in Coachella, Calif.

Vidal, who will be fighting for the first time in the U.S., said working with his team and sparring with undefeated welterweight contender Sebastian Fundora gave him the perfect preparations for his big opportunity. “I had great sparring and a perfect camp,” said Vidal. “This is a very important fight for my career and my growth as a professional fighter. It’s a chance for me to demonstrate I can compete at this level. I feel more motivated than ever fighting in the U.S.”

Vidal has only gone the distance once in his young career. In his most recent fight, he scored a dominant unanimous decision over Argentina’s Nicolas Luques Palacios for the WBC Latino Middleweight Championship in May. The South American slugger says he’s eager to start another extended knockout streak against Prieto.





“I’m always looking for the knockout and I will be Friday night. Prieto is a strong guy, but I trust my team and my training to carry me through to the devastating win. I always knew all my hard work would pay off. I’m not sure exactly how it will go in the ring, but I can adapt to any style and get them out of there. This is my dream come true and I will make the most of it.”

27-year-old Prieto says having the proper time to train with former fighter and renowned trainer Louis Burke at the Las Cruces, New Mexico PAL has made him more prepared for this fight than any he’s ever been in.

Training in Las Cruces has also put him in frequent contact with former world champion and hometown hero Austin Trout, who has been sharing advice with the young prospect.





“Camp went great,” said Prieto. “I’ve never had an opportunity to see film and come up with a strategy for an opponent before. We were able to work on a couple things we want to execute. Austin talked to me about a lot of things too, like about fundamentals, how to keep your composure and how to walk in without reaching. He also showed me how to stay active with the jab and assess distance and told me to stay calm and focused under the bright lights. I have a great team behind me.”

The son of a retired El Paso police officer, Prieto says that many of his hometown fans will be having watch parties when he steps in the ring Friday night. While he won’t commit to a prediction in the fight, he says his aggression and pressure will eventually wilt the Uruguayan.

“Vidal has got some reach and knows how to use it, but I’ve fought guys taller than him before in the amateurs and even in the pros. I’m comfortable with taller opponents. This sport puts you in dangerous places and tests you. That’s what I love about it. I’m going in there ready for whatever comes and hopefully I land the right punches to set the guy back. I just want to pick my targets and see how much damage I can cause. I’m ready.”