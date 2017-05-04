Ambitious Parker Eyes Hat-Trick Of Wins

Ambitious southpaw Connor Parker’s only motivation is winning – and he intends to do just that this Friday at Walsall Football Club.

The 22-year-old from Woodville, Derbyshire steps between the ropes for the third time as a professional on May 5 on BCB Promotions’ “The Next Chapter” card, taking on Newark super lightweight Fonz Alexander.





Parker impressed in his last outing, going four rounds with the durable Liam Richards in the Stadium Suite and taking a convincing points victory in February.

Now Parker returns to the Banks’s Stadium against Alexander having learned plenty from his first two bouts, both of which have gone the distance, on the seven-fight card headlined by Saddlers fan Luke Paddock.

“They know what they’re doing, these journeymen,” said Parker. “I had Richards wobbling in the second round but he kept up – it’s good to get them out of there but it’s also good to learn from those kinds of fights.

“You’ve got to stay patient, do your work and pick your shots.”

Parker is from strong boxing stock – his father Robert was an amateur fighter and his cousins Zach (11-0) and Duane (14-1) both have stepped through the ropes as professionals.

“My Dad was happy with the performance,” added Parker, who won 49 of 67 bouts in the amateur ranks. “Errol (Johnson, trainer) told me before the fight to take my time and pick it up as the rounds went on.

“The game-plan worked. The only thing I could have done better was to stop him. It’s a much slower pace in the professionals compared to the amateurs, where it’s just four fast rounds. It’s nice having the vest off and having the hands taped differently!

“I’m quite fit so the more rounds I can do, the better. It suits me to do more.

“I’ve seen a couple of clips of Fonz. He likes drawing your punches and there’s plenty more to learn from on Friday.”

And as for Parker’s longer-term ambitions?

“I’m just going to do what Errol says – to keep winning,” said the Swadlincote-born super-lightweight. Winning is all I’m bothered about.”

Standard tickets for The Next Chapter, priced at £30, are available direct from the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight

Joining Parker and Paddock are bantamweight duo Kyle Williams (4-0) and Humza Ali (debut). West Bromwich welterweight, Tommy Loach (2-0), Wednesbury welterweight, Sam Evans (8-0), and Stoke cruiserweight, Luke Caci (1-0).

