Ambitious Newton Reaching For Top

Des Newton believes a convincing victory against Dean Evans will set him up with an English Title eliminator in his next contest.

The 29-year-old defends his British Challenge belt against the Herefordshire pugilist on BCB Promotions’ ‘Fireworks at the Hall’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Sunday 5th November.





‘The DEStroyer’ is itching to get back in the ring and believes victory could be the start of his climb to the top of the domestic lightweight division.

“I can’t wait to get back to business,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I love it and everyone knows that.

“Providing I get through this Dean Evans, we could be looking at a potential English eliminator. That is definitely something that I am keen for.

“I have been discussing the options with Errol Johnson (BCB’s Head of Boxing). We put it to the Southern Area champion, Jummane Camero, I have called him out but they haven’t taken it.

“I am coming up to 30 and I need to try and fast-track my career as quick as I can. I came to the game late and I don’t want to be messing around waiting. I am in this to win titles.





“The lightweight division in the UK at the minute is wide open and I want to be a part of that.”

Newton has respect for 36-year-old Evans who defeated the previously unbeaten Luke Jones in his last fight but feels he has his game all figured out and he is aiming for his third knockout in seven fights.

“My coach, Jim Davidson, and I have looked at him,” he added. “Technically he is not very good but he is a tough customer. I am under no illusions. He has got six wins and four by knockout.

“His wins are against unbeaten fighters too. But I know what punch is knocking these guys out and that is the over-hand right. He comes in and throws the jab and then pops the right hand straight over the top.





“I have studied him and I won’t get caught by that shot. He is definitely game though and I am looking forward to that.

“This is a guy that will want to come forward and have a fight and that presents me with opportunities.

“He came on strong when he fought Luke Paddock so his age hasn’t affected him and it wouldn’t surprise me if the fight lasted a few rounds.

“Unfortunately for him he is going to struggle. I want him to have confidence and to try a few things. But as soon as I tagged Liam Richards in my last fight he went on the back foot and was awkward to pin down.

“Hopefully this time he will have a bit of ambition and he will come and try and upset the apple cart. There is no way that will happen but it would be nice to see someone try.

“If he comes forward and has a go then I am predicting a late stoppage.”

The event is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the Aftershow Party.

Tickets are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) takes place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

