Amateur star Danil Platanovschi signs with Havoc returns December 19

Former Moldovan amateur standout and now 1-0 professional Danil Platanovschi has signed a long term advisory deal with Andre Rozier headed up Havoc Management and Advisory.

The Moldovan Nighmare Platanovschi entered the professional game with a standout amateur background, winning multiple Moldovan national titles and impressed at multiple international tournaments including the World Cup of boxing where he finished third.

After narrowly missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games, Platanovschi has turned professional, with his first fight ending not long after the opening bell had run.

Now based in Brooklyn, the hard hitting bantamweight opened up on his move to the Havoc camp.

Danil said, “I am very happy to have signed with Havoc and Andre Rozier. Andre is a great trainer and he is giving me great direction in boxing. I believe I can be world champion and I believe this is the team to make me world champion.

“I have enjoyed training at the gym since I come here. We are one big family and we all help each other. I have good sparring at the gym and I am looking ahead to fighting soon.

“I am excited to fight again and show off my skills on December 19. This will be a great event for Team Havoc and I and I want to show that I am the real deal. I believe I can be world champion within 3 years so I need to put on a good performance in Carolina.”

Andre Rozier is known for having a family like bond with his fighters, hence how many of those refer to him as ‘Uncle Dre’. Rozier discussed his latest Platanovschi.

Rozier said, “I am delighted to have signed Danil alongside training him. I call him teachers pet. I love the kid, he is a fantastic fighter and a lovely human being. I am very excited to get him in the ring on December 19 and for us to get this show on the road.

“We have a great card on December 19 in Carolina and Danil will showcase his skills on it. He is 23 and has time on his hands but I believe he can be a world champion is a short space of time. He is incredibly talented and I’m excited for his future.”