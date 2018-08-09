Amanda Serrano vs. Yamila Esther Reynoso on Garcia-Porter card on Sept.8

Amanda Serrano will fight for a world title in a sixth weight division on Saturday, September 8 at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. Brooklyn’s Serrano will face Yamila Esther Reynoso for the vacant WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship. If successful, Serrano will set a women’s boxing record as a six-division world champion, joining Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as the only boxers, male or female, to reach the mark.





SHOWTIME Sports will live-stream Serrano vs. Reynoso as part of undercard coverage on the network’s social media platforms. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN begins live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. The live stream precedes a three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, SHOWTIME) headlined by Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter for the welterweight world championship.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN, the network’s seventh social media offering of live boxing in 2018, is available to all domestic users with internet access. The livestream is hosted by Ray Flores with Chris Mannix serving as analyst.

Serrano (34-1-1, 26 KOs), who is already the only woman to win titles in five weight classes, is looking to best her personal record. Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and representing her hometown of Brooklyn, Serrano has won titles from 118 to 135 pounds, earning her the No. 2 ranking on the BWAA’s inaugural women’s pound-for-pound list. The 29-year-old is also the only Puerto Rican – male or female – to capture world titles in five different weight classes and will look to build on that record against Reynoso. She fights for the fifth time in her career at Barclays Center on September 8 with a chance to once again make history again in front of the passionate fan base of Puerto Rican boxing fans in New York.





“I’m super excited to be fighting for a world title in my sixth weight class,” said Serrano. “My opponent is really a welterweight, having defended her Argentinean 147-pound title by knockout in her last fight, and is dropping down one division to face me. I am coming up four divisions for this shot. I’m sure Reynoso will rehydrate back up to her natural weight after the weigh-in, but this is a risk worth taking. She’s never been stopped either, so I know she’s durable. This is a tremendous card to be a part of with Garcia vs. Porter as the main event. My promoter, Lou DiBella, has big things lined up for me, and I am eager to take on all challenges.”

Reynoso (11-4-3, 8 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, has challenged for world titles at 140 pounds and 154 pounds. The 22-year-old has most recently campaigned at welterweight, where she held the Argentina 147-pound title, and will be moving back down in weight for her third shot at a world title. Reynoso, who will make her U.S. debut on September 8, has recorded all eight of her knockouts inside of five rounds.

“I’m very happy to be training for such a great opportunity for this WBO world title against a terrific champion in Amanda Serrano,” said Reynoso. “I am coming ready to give Serrano a real fight, and I look forward to capturing the title belt.”





“Amanda Serrano is one of the best pound-for-pound female boxers and one of the best boxers in the world, period,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “She is also now a two-sport athlete, embarking on her MMA career earlier this year. In the boxing ring, Serrano is a record-breaker, becoming the only female boxer to win world titles in five weight classes, and on September 8, she will attempt to break her own record, vying for a sixth division championship. I’m thrilled that the world will get to see Serrano make history once again with the bout being a part of the SHOWTIME live stream online.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, in association with DSG Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP