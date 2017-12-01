Amanda Serrano honored

WBO junior featherweight world champion AMANDA SERRANO (34-1-1, 26 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, has been nominated by UNIVISION for its prestigious “Female Athlete of the Year” award, it was announced this week.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 17, 2017, from Miami, Florida, and will be telecast live on Univision at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Among the other world class female athletes nominated are 2016 Olympic silver medalist LUPITA GONZALEZ, who competed in race walking for her native Mexico, and three-time professional racquetball world champion PAOLA LONGORIA, also from Mexico. The 2017 Wimbledon champion GARBINE MUGURUZA, of Spain, and 2016 Olympic silver medalist triple-jumper YULIMAR ROJAS are also nominated.

“This is an extraordinary honor to be included with these great athletes for Univision’s ‘Female Athlete of the Year,'” said the Puerto Rican-born Serrano. “I’ve won a number of awards in boxing, such as ‘fighter of the year’ and been a five-division world champion, but this is much more as I’m being recognized with these other amazing athletes who have been so successful in their respective fields. Just being nominated feels like winning for me. I can’t wait to meet all the great Latin athletes who will be at the awards ceremony on December 17.”

Said LOU DIBELLA, President of DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT, “I’m thrilled for Amanda that she is nominated as Univision’s ‘Female Athlete of the Year.’ While she’s received numerous accolades as a world champion boxer, to be in the company of these other world class Latina athletes truly validates the international impact of her career.”

“Even though women’s boxing hasn’t reached the heights it deserves in this country, Amanda has overcome this perception to build a tremendous career that has flourished. She’s been a pleasure to promote and I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for her in 2018.”

Since its inception in 2014, “Premios Univision Deportes” has grown to be the most-viewed celebration of sports by US Hispanics. The two-hour live event will feature some of the biggest names in Latin music and honor elite athletes in the most popular sports, as well as those who use sports as a vehicle for social change. A full list of categories and nominees will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the fourth annual “Premios Univision Deportes”, or to find out how to vote for the nominees in the main categories, visit PremiosUnivisionDeportes.com.