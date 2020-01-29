Amanda Serrano fights this Thursday

Seven-division world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will return to action Tomorrow Night, Thursday, January 30, at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, FL, in an eight-round non-title lightweight clash against Simone Aparecida Da Silva, of San Paulo, Brazil. The fight will be part of the stellar “Miami Fight Night” event presented by Matchroom Boxing.





Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Matchroom Boxing USA, the Puerto Rican native Serrano was excited about the opportunity, saying: “I was training for a mixed martial arts bout that was scheduled for January 25 in Puerto Rico and I was working super hard on my ground game. A few weeks ago, I was told the card was canceled, so I spoke with my promoter Lou DiBella. I told him that I wanted to stay active so I can be well prepared for the Katie Taylor fight later this year. My fans deserve for me to be in the best shape for that one. I only fought twice last year and those bouts were eight months apart. We both owe everyone that has been looking forward to the Taylor showdown to be 100% ready, and I promise that I will be.”

“Unquestionably, Amanda is one of the pound-for-pound queens of boxing. Her bout with Katie Taylor will be the Super Bowl of women’s boxing,” said 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Fame Inductee Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “We’re thrilled that she will get another opportunity to showcase her talents against a quality opponent tomorrow night before she chases history.”

One of the most accomplished female fighters in history, Serrano unified the featherweight division on September 13, 2019, defeating fellow Brooklyn, NY, resident Heather Hardy via 10-round unanimous decision for the WBO featherweight world title. The victory, which took place at Madison Square Garden, also garnered Serrano the interim WBC featherweight world title.





Earlier in the year, Serrano stopped Eva Voraberger in the first round on January 19, 2019, winning the vacant WBO Super Flyweight world title.

In 2019, Da Silva battled with world ranked contenders Shelly Vincent and Tiara Brown, losing eight-round decisions.