Amanda Serrano faces Miriam Gutiérrez on Dec.18th on Showtime

Seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will return to the lightweight division when she faces current interim WBA Female 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez in a 10-round lightweight bout that will be the co-feature of the SHOWTIME PPV event “One Will Fall,” headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury facing off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout, on Saturday, December 18 live from AMALIE Arena in Tampa Bay.

Serrano, who is No. 3 in the pound-for-pound women’s rankings, will make her second appearance on SHOWTIME PPV as she meets Gutiérrez. Nicknamed “La Reina” (The Queen) and having a professional record of 14-1 with her only loss being to Katie Taylor, Gutiérrez’s dedication and passion for the sport have only grown stronger as she looks ahead to her 16th professional bout, facing Serrano, the Guinness World Record holder for most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a female. For Serrano (41-1-1, 30 Ks), it has been extremely difficult to find competition willing to step into the ring with her due to her impressive record and knockout power. In August, Serrano joined the SHOWTIME PPV Paul vs. Woodley card as the co-main event and earned a unanimous decision over Yamileth Mercado to retain her WBC and WBO featherweight title belts.

Serrano will join Paul today, November 8, in Tampa Bay, at a press conference in the Budweiser Biergarten at AMALIE Arena beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Titled #PaulFury: One Will Fall, the event is produced and presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV and promoted in association with Tony and Bryce Holden of Holden Productions. The pay-per-view telecast begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV, and will feature other exciting, high-stakes professional boxing matches which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 10 at www.amaliearena.com.

Puerto-Rican born and Brooklyn, New York raised, Serrano has become one of the most decorated fighters in women’s boxing history. Having recently signed with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions, Serrano continues to make waves in her professional boxing career. The 33-year-old has won titles in every division between 115 and 140 pounds, earning belts in those two divisions just four months apart with fights in September 2018 and January 2019. Serrano also won the WBO featherweight world championship belt in a high-profile showdown against Heather Hardy in 2019 and recently became WBC champion with a knockout win over three-division world champion Daniela Bermudez. As an all-around athlete and dedicated fighter, Serrano also holds a professional MMA record of 2-0-1 with both wins coming by way of submission.

“I’ve been training 24/7 for as long as I can remember and because of my dedication to the sport, I consistently look to challenge myself,” said Serrano. “Miriam is an extremely tough opponent, with her only loss coming to one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I am looking forward to stepping in the ring with her and proving why I’m at the top of women’s boxing.”

Born in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, Gutiérrez started kickboxing and boxing at a young age. Following a year and a half of recovery from a horrific domestic violence incident at age 19, she began training with Jero Garcia and had her first amateur bout in 2009. Gutiérrez made her professional debut in 2017, winning by unanimous decision over Vanessa Caballero. Her 13th professional match against Keren Batiz resulted in an impressive win and the WBA title of Interim Lightweight Champion. She then met Katie Taylor on November 20, 2020 in a Lightweight unification bout where she suffered her first professional defeat in a competitive 10-round decision. Gutiérrez is a passionate advocate against domestic violence and in 2019 was elected to the City Council of Torrejon de Ardoz, where she works to champion the rights of women.

“Amanda Serrano is an icon in the sport and when I step into that ring on December 18, it will be a pivotal moment in my career. I respect what she does, but it’s a risk coming up to 135. I’ve been competing at this level for most of my career and the competition is tough,” said Gutiérrez. “I’m thankful to my team, my family and my promoter Ray Events Boxing for their support as I train for a night of pure boxing entertainment. I look forward to bringing a great victory back to Spain.”

#PaulFury: One Will Fall is the second live sporting event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions, a company founded by Paul and Bidarian on the premise that content is king, and fighters are the content creators in combat sports. Paul and Bidarian serve as executive producers of the #PaulFury event.