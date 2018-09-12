Sam Bowen Warns Rivals

SAM BOWEN is ready to show Zelfa Barrett, Archie Sharp and Lyon Woodstock who the main man is.





The British super-featherweight champion recently joined the trio in Frank Warren’s stable when he signed a promotional deal with the Hall of Fame promoter.

Bowen (13-0) is in action on Warren’s show at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday October 6, on a bill where Sharp and Woodstock face each other.

“To be honest I have watched very little of those three lads, but I believe in my abilities and I will beat all three of them,” said 26-year-old Bowen.

Many envisage a mouthwatering series of fights between the four, which Bowen welcomes and added: “They are all at a similar level.





“When Zelfa got beaten by Ronnie Clark that opened a few eyes up.

“He was obviously boxing lads, stopping them and looked amazing. When he moved up he got found out a little bit. He was shocked himself.

“People think I should know Lyon because we live near each other in Leicestershire, but the first time I ever come across him was when we met at the London press conference announcing the October show.

“I heard that Archie was a very good amateur and has a good background, but that doesn’t win you pro fights. Doing it over three rounds is different to 12 rounds.”





The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

