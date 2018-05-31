“Alumni Association Membership Drive Month” for USA Boxing

PAST & PRESENT of USA Boxing: (L-R) 1972 Olympic bronze medalist Jesse Valdez, 2004 U.S. Nationals champion Austin Trout, future Olympic hopeful Sharaha-Taina Moreu, 2-time world (pro) champion Danny Romero, and 1984 Olympic silver medalist Virgil Hill.





COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO (May 31, 2018) – USA Boxing has declared June as its “Alumni Association Membership Drive Month”.

“I have been involved in boxing my entire life,” USA Boxing president John Brown said. “I’m a strong believer in USA Boxing and The Grass Roots Program; that truly makes up everything that IS boxing in America. The USA Boxing Alumni Association was started to keep this FAMILY together. I’m hoping that each of our current members will reach out to ONE other potential new member. I look forward to a busy month of June. ”

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

Chris Cugliari and John Scully will oversee two USA Boxing Alumni Association tables at the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, June 7- 10 Canastota, New York, during the its golf tournament and Memorabilia Show.





USA Boxing product Winky Wright (51-6-1, 25 KOs), a two-time junior middleweight world champion, is one of only three boxers being inducted into the IBHOF Class of 2018.

Multiple world champion as a pro and 1984 Olympic silver medalist, Virgil “Quicksilver” Hill, three-time Fight of the Year participant “Irish” Micky Ward, world champions Riddick Bowe, Junior Jones and other “Alumni Association” members are expected to make supportive appearances.

“USA Boxing Alumni Association has enabled countless alumni to congregate at various events throughout the country since its inception last November,” added Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Executive Director. “By expanding our membership through a strong June campaign, we will build on our successful infancy and strengthen our ability to support the Alumni Association’s mission statement. We are very thankful for the support provided by our members and look forward to even better times to come.”

The Alumni Association drive will continue June 24-30 in Charleston, West Virginia during the 2018 Junior Olympics, Prep Nationals and Youth Open.





The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events host by the Alumni Association.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing,.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.