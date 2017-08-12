Alrie Meleisea ranked 6th in WBA

New Zealand Heavyweight boxer Alrie Meleisea is now ranked 6th in the World Boxing Association world rankings. This is a rarity for New Zealand boxers to reach this high in the rankings.

Meleisea first came onto the boxing scene in October 2016, where she took on top 10 ranked at the time Nailini Helu on 48 hours notice. She shocked the boxing community with a Split Decision win. Less than two weeks later Meleisea took on Kirsty Lupeamanu in Hamilton and against with a surprise winning the bout by Unanimous Decision.

Earlier this year Alrie Meleisea took on Nailini Helu in a rematch for the New Zealand (NZPBA version) & UBF Asia Pacific female heavyweight titles. The bout was close but again Meleisea won her first two boxing titles by Split decision.





Since then she has peaked at 4th in the world on boxrec and now 6th with the WBA. This means Meleisea can be considered a contender for the World title. Currently WBA World title is vacant, as well as the IBF & WBO world titles, with WBC world title currently held by Mexican boxer Alejandra Jimenez. Here is the top 6 boxers in the WBA:

WORLD TITLE: VACANT

1 GWENDOLYN O’NEIL GUY

2 SONIA FOX USA





3 LAURA RAMSEY USA

4 CARMEN GARCIA TOSCANO MEX

5 ANGELICA FLORES MEX

6 ALRIE MELEISEA N.Z.

It is very rare for New Zealand boxers to reach this high in the World boxing rankings with only boxers like Joseph Parker, Shane Cameron, David Tua, Kali Meehan, Gentiane Lupi, Daniella Smith, Michelle Preston and Maselino Masoe to reach this far.