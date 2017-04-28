Valley Fight Night – Burbank Edition – Fight Card Preview PREVIEW

If you live in the San Fernando Valley and you love boxing, then Valley Fight Night is the only place where you can join an always full house of fellow boxing fans and watch a stacked card of world class boxers and prospects go toe-to-toe. Sometimes imitated but never duplicated, Valley Fight Night is simply in a league of its own when it comes to consistently producing fun and entertaining live professional boxing shows in Southern California.





This Friday, Valley Fight Night returns to the lovely Burbank Marriott Convention and Events Center for another live telecast of Solo Boxeo on Unimas and a huge undercard of local prospects from the Southern California area. Eleven professional boxing matches are on tap and our own Jonathan King provides you with a preview of the nights most intriguing match ups.

In the lightweight 10 round feature, ‘The Wizard’ Casey Ramos (23-1, 6 KO’s) returns to action looking to cast a magic spell over two-time world title challenger Miguel Belran Jr (31- 5, 21 KO’s). For Beltran, who has fought predominantly in his native Mexico, a win over Ramos on national television would go a long way to further the veteran’s career. Beltran, the cousin of World-ranked super lightweight Raymundo Beltran, challenged twice for a World Title and will not be fazed by whatever Ramos has planned for him Friday night. For Ramos, this fight offers him the opportunity to right the ship after losing the first bout of his career (a technical decision loss in a all-out war with undefeated prospect Andy Vences 18-0, 10 KOs). With both of these gunslingers hungry for wins, you can expect fireworks from the opening bell.

The Co-Feature on the marquee will focus on another one of Top Rank’s finest young fighters taking on a former World Title challenger as undefeated super featherweight prospect Erick De Leon (15-0, 9 KO’s) is schedule to step into the ring with former WBA featherweight title contender Daulis Prescott (31-4, 23 KO’s). Prescott, a KO artist who has shared the ring with former World Champion Nicholas Walters, is the perfect test for promising De Leon. Both of these fighters can turn the lights out with one shot, so make sure you pay attention!

In the third TV bout of the evening, South El Monte’s own Arnold Barboza Jr (15-0, 5 KO’s) returns to the Solo Boxeo stage to take on heavy-handed Markus Morris (10-2, 6 KO’s) in a welterweight affair scheduled for 8 rounds. For Barboza Jr, this is another opportunity to showcase his skills to both hometown fans and worldwide audiences. For Morris, this could be the biggest fight of his young career. A win over Barboza would certainly shine a light on the Minnesota native, who holds a regional Midwest title and did not travel all this way to lose. Expect this fight to start as a battle of technique, but don’t be surprised if it turns out to be an all out brawl.

The undefeated local fan favorite Jessy ‘El Mago’ Martinez (5-0, 2 KO’s) returns to action after dispatching his last opponent with a concussive shot that reverberated throughout the arena. In his way this time is trouble from the East Coast in the form of Somner Martin (6-4, 3 KO’s). For Martin, the cross-country opportunity to fight the upstart Martinez was too much to pass up. Tarzana’s Martinez will look to stay relaxed and take advantage of the heavy-handed Martin’s mistakes with his patented counter punching. Tough to predict if this one goes the distance or ends early but fireworks are sure to fly.

Knockout specialist Artemio Reyes (23-2, 19 KO’s) is set to collide with the equally heavy handed Hector Munoz (25-18, 17 KO’s) in a scheduled 6 round welterweight fight. For Reyes, this is an opportunity to add to his impressive 8 fight win streak. With 7 of those 8 wins coming by way of knockout, it’s safe to assume his cannons will be loaded and ready to fire from the opening bell. However, he isn’t the only fighter in the ring with one punch knockout power. His opponent Hector Munoz is very dangerous and equally capable of turning the lights out with one shot or a bruising combo. He comes forward from the opening bell and throws bricks for punches. The records of both men clearly show a very ominous trend. Simply put, when these two men fight, someone usually gets knocked out!

Ashkat Ualikhanov (1-1, 1 KO’s) is scheduled to take on Erick Fowler (0-1) in a battle of super lightweights. For Fowler, this opportunity offers the former World Series of Boxing and BKB competitor a chance to pick up his first professional win after dropping his debut last August. However, that may prove to be a tall task. In his last bout, Ashkat Ualikhanov needed less than two rounds to leave his opponent unconscious on the canvas. With the fresh taste of victory still on his pallet from that win, Ualikhanov seems primed to make a powerful statement of his own, making this a must-see fight.

Making his second appearance on a Top Rank/Bash Boxing undertaking, Lightweight Kevin Valle (3-0) returns to the ring riding an undefeated pony to start his career, However, his next bout could be his toughest test to date as Barstow’s own Alex Silva (2-4, 1 KO’s) looks to knock Valle’s promising start off the proverbial tracks. Can Silva throw a wrench in the gears, or will Valle once again emerge victorious? The scheduled 4 rounder should answer this question in a potentially violent fashion.

Coming off a highlight reel KO in his debut Robert Ochoa (1-0, 1 KO’s) returns to action to take on Huntington Beach’s Guadalupe Arroyo (2-3) in a super bantamweight showdown. The seasoned Arroyo should be the perfect measuring stick for the young gunslinger Ochoa. Expect a quick start from Ochoa as he displayed in his pro debut, while Arroyo looks to establish his ring generalship early.

Wild Card standout Christian Robles (Pro Debut) is set to make his much-anticipated debut in a bout against undefeated Modesto native Jose Marin (1-0). Marin, who picked up his first win in his pro debut just under a year ago, is looking to keep the auspicious beginning to his career going at the young prospect’s expense. This fight should produce a frenetic pace early on that could produce a finish in an instance.

Also set to appear:

Local prospect Dominic Serna Jr (Pr Debut) will take on Mexican native Alexander Acuna (1-0) in the lightweight division.

Popular local prospect Davionne Moody (Pro Debut) is scheduled to make his maiden voyage in the professional ranks against Arizona’s Julio Rodas (0-4) in a battle of super lightweights.