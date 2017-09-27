All Star Boxing Inks Top Prospect Alejandro Barboza

All Star Boxing Inc has announced the signing of 22 year old, undefeated welterweight prospect Alejandro”Bad Boy” Barboza (11-0-7 KO’s) of Jamay, Jalisco, Mexico to an exclusive promotional agreement. Barboza is trained and managed by Fernando Garcia who has signed other fighters with All Star in the past.

Bad Boy Barboza is a well sought out prospect in his region of Jalisco. He is looking to make his U.S debut on the Telemundo Network on November 3rd in Kissimmee, Florida. “I am very excited to be part of the All Star Boxing family, they have a great plan for me” said Barboza. His long time trainer and manager Fernando Garcia added “This is my 3rd fighter i have signed with All Star Boxing and I look forward to working with them”.





Felix “Tuto” Zabala, President of All Star Boxing, Inc was very pleased with the signing on his young prospect. ” We are happy to bring Barboza on board he is a great undefeated fighter from Mexico who is hungry to make a name for himself in the U.S. and we will give him the opportunity to show his worth.” stated Zabala.

On November 3rd, Alejandro Barbosa who will be fighting for the WBO Youth Welterweight Title is part of the Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series which premieres on October 13th from Tampa, Florida.