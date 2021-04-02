All Star Boxing inks Esneiker Correa

Miami,FL; All Star Boxing President & CEO Felix “Tutico” Zabala announced early Friday morning the signing of Venezuelan prospect Esneiker Correa(14-2-1 12 KO’s) to a multi-year exclusive promotional agreement with his company. Correa joins stablemate & former Rio 2016 Venezuelan Olympian Luis Cabrera to sign with Zabala.

Esneiker Correa, 22, born in Los Teques, Venezuela but now residing in Quito, Ecuador were he trains and lives under the guidance of manager Daniel Cadenas. Correa looks to make his stateside debut after an impressive victory last year, were he knocked out then unbeaten Ravshanbek Umurzakov in Ekaterinburg, Russia by 7th round TKO.

“I am extremely blessed to have signed with a great international promotional company in All Star Boxing ” Stated Esneiker Correa ” I am ready to invade the U.S. and show I am a top lightweight” Correa Closed “I want to represent my beautiful country of Venezuela and make my people proud.”

Esneiker Correa is slated to appear in the May spring series of the popular hispanic boxing series Boxeo Telemundo.

” Welcome to the All Star Boxing family” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala ”

We are excited to work with a great prospect in Correa and look to showcase his skills on Telemundo” Zabala concluded “Their is plenty of Talent in Venezuela and Correa will open the door for many prospects to find better opportunities.” ﻿