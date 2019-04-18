All-Scottish title bout on Glasgow’s June 22 ESPN+ show: Smith vs McGurk

Kieran Smith and Michael McGurk will meet in Glasgow





Undefeated Scots Kieran Smith and Michael McGurk will clash for Smith’s WBC International Silver super-welterweight title in Glasgow on June 22 – in association with Top Rank and live on ESPN+.

With the headline act of the #MTKFightNight to be announced in due course, local fans are already guaranteed a collision between two of the country’s most promising fighters.

Greenrigg’s towering southpaw Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) puts his belt on the line against Uddingston resident McGurk (12-0, 3 KOs) at Emirates Arena in front of a global TV audience.





Smith, who stopped Jan Balog at the same venue back in March, said: “It’s a massive fight with it being on Glasgow and ESPN+, and it’s a great fight that offers both of us the chance to progress.

“The loser can still come back as we’re both young, but I’m looking to be the man progressing on the night.

“I knew our paths would cross at some stage but I didn’t know when or where, so I’m really happy that the fight is on and I can’t wait until June 22.”

McGurk added: “I’m delighted to get this fight. It’s one I’ve wanted for a while now so I’m buzzing for it, especially on such a big show in Glasgow, so you’ll hear my supporters for sure. Fighting live on ESPN+ is unbelievable too.

“I thought the fight would happen eventually but I didn’t think it would happen so soon. I’m glad MTK Global has come up with the goods.”

Stay tuned for announcements regarding the main event plus more of the hottest talent in Scotland along with international stars on the undercard, which will all be streamed on iFL TV.

