All-Scottish Celtic title clash at ‘Capital Collision’

MTK Global are delighted to announce Tommy Philbin will face Rhys Pagan for the vacant Super-Middleweight title at ‘Capital Collision’ on October 6th in Meadowbank Arena, live on BoxNation.

Rhys Pagan replaces John McCallum, who withdrew from the arranged Celtic Super-Middleweight contest.

Philbin (9-0, 3 KO’s) picked up his first professional title in June with a ruthless first round knockout over Carl Wild, dropping Wild twice before the referee waved the contest off.

The victory was his third successive knockout, defeating Kelvin Young and Chris Dutton in December and March, now the Edinburgh man is looking to add the Celtic title to his record and believes he will impress on the big stage.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about the fight. It’s going to be a real fight for the Celtic title and I know that Rhys will come to win. I plan to take control and use my boxing ability. I’ve been in the gym and training camp starts properly now.”





“It’s going to be some event, the atmosphere on my debut is the best I’ve experienced so far but I think this will beat that and with BoxNation televising it takes it to another level. I just can’t wait to get in there” Philbin said.

Pagan (14-3, 3 KO’s) was recently victorious in an all-action Scottish title clash with Brian Forsyth at Meadowbank in March. Pagan edged out Forsyth on the referee’s scorecard after ten memorable rounds and is confident of picking up his second title in Edinburgh.

“I don’t know much about Tommy, I sparred him about four years ago but even I was a lot lighter back then. I’ve seen a few videos and I know it’s going to be tough but I’ve got a few ideas of how we will go about it.”

“I can’t thank Sam enough for the chance at the Celtic title. I won the Scottish title in my last fight and to win the Celtic would be a great achievement and put me right up the rankings. I’m hoping to bring another good crowd and it’s going to be a great event” Pagan said.

Tickets are on sale now and priced £40, £60 and £150 (VIP Ringside).