All On The Line For Kinigamazi On June 9!

In what is a very rare occasion for boxing in Switzerland, a world title fight takes place on June 9 in Geneva, as Patrick Kinigamazi squares off with Juan Jose Farias for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight Championship.

Born in Rwanda, Kinigamazi has been based in Switzerland his entire career, and had all but four of his twenty-eight professional bouts there. The former Swiss and current African (ABU) Lightweight Champion has compiled a record of 26-2 (3), campaigning at both Super Feather and Lightweight, since turning pro in 2006.

In what will be his biggest fight to date, in front of a home crowd at the Salle Omnisport de Sous-Moulin in the Thonex municipality right on the French border, Kinigamazi will be facing his careers stiffest challenge in hard-hitting Argentinian Farias.





While he has proven himself a very tough and dangerous competitor, Juan Jose “El Pericote” Farias, 18-9-1 (13), is a genuine “do or die” kind of fighter, in the sense that he normally either knocks you out or gets stopped himself. Thankfully, for him, he is usually successful in landing the big shots to win.

It is safe to say that this fight is a classic match-up between a boxer and a puncher. With only three wins inside the distance, Kinigamazi is clearly lacking world-class power, which probably means that Farias will not be concerned about going all out to land his own significantly harder shots.

At the same time Kinigamazi will likely be a level above technically, and might be able to out-box Farias without too many problems. In that case, the real intrigue will be if he can remain focused for all twelve rounds and avoid that one big shot from Farias that could spell the end for the home-man.

The fight will be top-of-the bill of a show promoted by Tundra Promotions.