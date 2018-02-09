All-New England’s Novice Division semifinals results from Lowell

Western New England and Central New England teams dominated last night’s semifinals round in the novice division of the New England Tournament of Champions, part of the 72nd annual New England Golden Gloves Championships, was held last night at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
Team Western and Team Central won five and four individual matches, respectively, of 10 exciting bouts with the 10 winners advance to this coming Thursday’s (Feb. 15) novice division championship final at Lowell Memorial Auditorium. See the complete 2018 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.
“Now, we’re down to the final two novice boxers in each weight class from the six New England states,” N. E. Executive Director Bobby Russo said. “It’s always interesting to see the cream rise to the top. The week after next the All-New England’s open division matches will be held and there will be more good match ups.”
Tickets start at $16.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required) and are available to purchase by calling the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or ordering online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Buy tickets early to avoid long lines the night of the show..
Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
(Feb. 8, 2018)
NOVICE
FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)
Jean Pineiro, Bridgeport, CT / WNE
DEC (4-1)
Thomas Curtis, Methuen, MA / CNE
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Nelson Perez, Marlboro, MA / CNE
DEC 5-0
Kevin Walsh, Brockton, MA / SNE
WELTERWEIGHTS (152 LBS.)
Alexander Lynch, Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing Club
DEC 5-0
Jacob Knowles, Canaan, ME
Marc Soils, Westbrook, CT / WNE
DEC (5-0)
Marwan Tama, Cranston, RI / SNE
MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)
Makenson Barjon, Bridgeport, CT / WNE
DEC 5-0
Kevin Pontier, Woonsocket, RI / SNE
Cody Zombeck, Rochester, NH / NNE
DEC (5-0)
Greg Bono, Waltham, MA / CNE
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)
Jesse Batanda, Nashua, NH / CNE
DEC (5-0)
Josh Sealy, Fall River, MA / SNE
Dimani Williams, Bloomfield, CT / WNE
DEC (4-1)
Bradley Jimenez, Burlington, VT
HEAVYWEIGHTS – (201+ lbs.)
Yuri Panferov,. New Haven, CT / WNE
RSC3 (1:27)
Emanuel Anaele, Brockton, MA / SNE
Jean Fleuirassaint, Mattapn, MA / CNE
DEC (4-1)
Kevin Wilaon, Dover, NH / NNE
CNE – Central New England, SNE – Southern New England,
NNE – Northern New England, WNE – Western New England