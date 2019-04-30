All-Irish title clash stars on summer ESPN+ show in Belfast

Tyrone McKenna and super-lightweight rival Darragh Foley will collide for the WBC International title in Belfast on June 21 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.





The ever-popular ‘Mighty Celt’ McKenna (18-1-1, 6 KOs) will enjoy hometown support at Ulster Hall against Dublin’s ‘Super’ Foley (17-3-1, 9 KOs); with the winner earning a world ranking.

McKenna said: “After I beat Foley, basically I’ll be crowned king of Ireland because I’ll have cleaned out the division on the island. Then I’ll be going for Europe, then the world.

“This will be a big year for me because I’ll have a ranking with the WBC and then I’ll be set for a massive fight.





“I’m going to be too quick, too smart, too strong for Foley on June 21. There’s no chance with the way I’m training, improving and generally feeling that he can beat me.

“He can train as hard as he wants and talk as much as he wants but there’s not a chance he’s beating me on the night.”

Foley said: “Fans can expect ‘Super’ Foley now – because that was ‘Average’ Foley in my last fight. Now I just want to win, win, win because the pain of losing is still fresh in my mind.

“I always take one fight at a time. All I’m fixated on in Tyrone McKenna. This is the most exciting Belfast vs. Dublin title fight on paper in 20 or 30 years. I’m up for creating history.

“I’ll walk to the middle of the ring and if he does, so be it. However it pans out tactically, I think we’re going to do something incredible in there.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “What a night this is going to be. We have two proud warriors knowing that victory will propel them on to world level.

“As well as the guarantee of entertainment in the ring on the night itself, I’m also looking forward to a great build-up between two of Irish boxing’s biggest characters.

“We’re delighted to be back at Ulster Hall yet again. This will be our third visit to the historic venue in quick succession and long may the tradition of the cream of Irish boxing fighting there continue.”

Stay tuned for news of further additions to the card.

