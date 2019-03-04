Ali Akhmedov and Mario Ramos added to Hollywood Fight Nights on March 24

Two of Boxing’s top undefeated rising stars; super middleweight Ali Akhmedov, (13-0, 10 KOs), and undefeated lightweight Mario ‘El Matador’ Ramos, (7-0, 7 KOs), have been added to the upcoming ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA





A native of Almaty, Kazakhstan, currently training in Big Bear Lake, CA under the watchful eye of the renowned Abel Sanchez and promoted by GGG Promotions, the 23-year-old Akhmedov dropping down from light heavyweight will face Sacramento, CA veteran Mike Guy, (9-3-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round battle.

Also featured in the lightweight division, 19-year-old phenom Ramos, (7-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, CA clashes with Arnulfo ‘Fito’ Becerra, (7-1, 5 KOs), of Mission District, CA in a scheduled six-rounder.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, advance tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150 (Limited Ring Mat Seating) $125 (VIP Front Row), $100 (VIP Second Row), $85 (Reserved Floor Seating) and $60 (Balcony) are now on sale online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m.





Fighting twice in Southern California in 2018, the heavy-handed Akhmedov thrilled local boxing fans with two tremendous knockouts. In his ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ debut on August 8, Akhmedov stopped previously once-beaten Jorge Escalante in the fourth round. Following that up on October 11, the ‘Kazak Krusher’ knocked out Jovany Javier Gomez in the first round in Costa Mesa, CA.

A professional since 2009, the battle-tested Guy has faced numerous world rated contenders and undefeated fighters including Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Tyron Zeuge, Justin Thomas and Junior Younan.

Southern California fan favorite Ramos is welcomed back to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ having stopped Guadalupe Arroyo in the sixth round on June 6, 2018. Following up on that stoppage Ramos stopped Alex Solorio on September 8 in the third round on the undercard of SUPERFLY 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Most recently, the busy Ramos knocked out Elliott Brown in the fifth round on December 8 in Carson, CA.

Upset-minded Becerra was riding a seven-bout winning streak before dropping a hard-fought split decision to Brian Rojo Macias on February 24, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Additional bouts for this ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event will be announced shortly. The evening is headlined by a sensational eight-round junior middleweight clash between top undefeated knockout artist, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (12-0, 12 KOs), of Ukraine, training in Big Bear Lake, CA with Abel Sanchez and long-time contender Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis, (21-4-2, 9 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA.

Commentating on the show will be former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by the beautiful Cynthia Conte.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com