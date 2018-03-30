Alfredo Angulo vs. Sergio Mora on Lara-Hurd card on April 7

The always exciting Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo squares off against former world champion Sergio “The Latin Snake” Mora in an eight-round super middleweight battle while unbeaten Emanuel Medina (13-0, 9 KOs) battles Saul Corral (27-10, 18 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash as part of undercard action Saturday, April 7 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas.





The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by Erislandy Lara, the longest reigning world champion at 154-pounds, clashing with undefeated champion Jarrett Hurd in a highly anticipated 154-pound world title unification bout. The co-main event will see Caleb Truax will defend his 168-pound title against James DeGale in a rematch. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features Julian Williams and Nathaniel Gallimore meeting in a 154-pound world title eliminator.

The action continues as Ava Knight (14-2-4, 5 KOs) meets Mayela Perez (19-21, 10 KOs) in six-round flyweight bout and Ahmed Mahmood (7-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Sharone Carter (8-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight match.

Angulo (24-6, 20 KOs), a rugged veteran with a resume that includes battles with world champions like Erislandy Lara and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, is looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Freddy Hernandez in his last fight. Angulo was born in Mexicali, Mexico but lives and trains in California.





Mora (28-5-2, 9 KOs) is a former 154-pound champion who has clashed with some of the biggest names in boxing during his career, including Shane Mosley, Vernon Forrest and Daniel Jacobs. In his last fight the 37-year-old Mora of Los Angeles lost by TKO to Jacobs in a middleweight championship rematch.