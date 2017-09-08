Alexis Santos faces Niall Kennedy on 9/15

The legendary Foxwoods Resort Casino, home to a long history of boxing’s greatest nights, swings its doors open to New England fight fans next Friday, September 15, in an action-packed installment of the acclaimed ”BROADWAY BOXING” series presented by DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT.



Tickets for the event, promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with Murphys Boxing and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 7:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Headlining the night of action in a 10-round heavyweight clash of local rivals will be ALEXIS SANTOS (18-1, 15 KOs), of Lawrence, MA, facing Ireland’s NIALL KENNEDY (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Boston, MA.



Fighting for the second time at Foxwoods Resort Casino, the popular 27-year-old Santos is on a five-bout winning streak, highlighted by an eight-round unanimous decision against Jesse Barboza on November 19, 2016, in an action-packed bout that had the local crowd roaring throughout.



Backed by the leader of Boston’s famed rock group, the Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey, Kennedy has become a fan favorite among the city’s Irish population, with knockout victories on the last two annual St. Patrick’s Day cards.



Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., middleweight contender IEVGEN “THE UKRAINIAN LION” KHYTROV (14-1, 12 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, battles upset-minded specialist DERRICK “SUPERMAN” FINDLEY (27-21-1, 18 KOs), of Gary, Indiana, over eight rounds in the co-main event.



Following an extraordinary amateur career, the hard-hitting Khytrov has been hotly tipped for greatness since turning professional in December 2013. A 2012 Olympian for Ukraine at the London Games, Khytrov was victorious in his first 14 bouts prior to suffering his first loss to Immanuwel Aleem on January 14, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Findley currently rides a three-bout winning streak, most recently stopping Chicago-based contender Donovan George on June 23, 2017.



Fighting for the seventh time at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 19-year-old top welterweight prospect “MARVELOUS” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (7-0, 4 KOs) plans to stay undefeated in a scheduled six-rounder. Williams returns to the ring following an impressive six-round decision versus veteran Ariel Vasquez on June 3. Managed by the legendary Jackie Kallen and trained by Paul Cichon, Williams seeks to solidify his path toward greatness as he makes his highly anticipated return to Foxwoods Resort Casino.



In a special feature attraction women’s eight-round junior lightweight battle, SHELLY “SHELITO’S WAY” VINCENT (19-1, 1 KO) squares off in a rematch against ANGEL “NONSTOP” GLADNEY (9-12-1, 6 KOs). Best known for her nationally televised and hotly contested grudge match with Heather Hardy in August 2016, Vincent is determined to stay in the win column against the battle-tested veteran Gladney.



Also seeing action on September 15, undefeated prospect JOE “MACK” WILLIAMS (12-0, 8 KOs) fights in a scheduled eight-round tilt against also undefeated JAMES BALLARD (9-0, 3 KOs), of Detroit, Michigan, with the vacant NABF Junior cruiserweight title at stake. Williams aims to capitalize on his quick start to 2017 with two dominant victories, most recently knocking out Felipe Romero in the third round on April 22, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ballard will also be making the third start of his 2017 campaign, winning a unanimous decision against Rayco Saunders on June 25, in Dearborn, Michigan.



Junior middleweight prospect HURSHIDBEK NORMATOV (3-0, 1 KO), born in Uzbekistan now living in Brooklyn, New York, co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management, will compete in a scheduled six-rounder.



Additional information on the undercard will be announced shortly.



Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.