Alexander vs. Ayala Official Weigh-in

Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander Elvin Ayala
St. Louis, Missouri New Haven, Connecticut
10-0, 7 KOs
30-8-1, 13 KOs
Weight: 161, Trunks: Black/Red
Weight: 161, Trunks: WHT/BLK

Nate Green
Josh Crespo
New Haven, Connecticut


New Haven, Connecticut
9-0, 2 KOs 6-5-3, 3 KOs
Weight: 123.5, Trunks: BLK/PNK

Weight: 124, Trunks: Red/WHT/Blue

Cassius Chaney Jon Bolden
New London, Connecticut Brooklyn, New York
10-0, 5 KOs 8-11-1, 6 KOs
Weight: 245, Trunks: White/Gold Weight: 226, Trunks: BLK/SLVR

LeShawn Rodriguez Romon Barber
Shirley, New York Wichita, Kansas
6-0, 5 KOs 7-15, 6 KOs
Weight: 159, Trunks: Camo Weight: 157, Trunks: BLU/WHT

Enriko Gogokhia Joaquin de la Rosa
Oxnard, California Mexico
5-0, 2 KOs 6-2-1, 3 KOs
Weight: 148, Trunks: White/Red Weight: 149, Trunks: GLD/Red


Kevin Asmat Rafael Castillo Rosendo
North Bergen, New Jersey Bronx, New York
2-1, 2 KOs Professional Debut
Weight: 128, Trunks: BLK/Red/WHT Weight: 122, Trunks: Red/WHT

Bakhram Murtazaliev Robson de Assis
Grozny, Russia Sao Paulo, Brazil
9-0, 7 KOs 14-4, 8 KOs
Weight: 157, Trunks: BLK/Silver Weight: 163.5, Trunks: Silver

