Alex Dilmaghani vs. Francisco Fonseca on September 28 in UK

Classy super-featherweight Alex Dilmaghani aims to punch himself into the 130lb world rankings and line up a world title fight when he faces the dangerous Nicaraguan Francisco Fonseca at Mote Hall, Mote Park, Maidstone, on Saturday 28th September, live on terrestrial free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK.





A fistful of fighters from the home isles already feature in the 130lb world rankings, but criminally, the super talented 28 year old southpaw – who is now undefeated in his last 15 starts spanning well over eight years – isn’t among them.

However, the dashing ‘Dilma’ – now under the guidance of renowned promoter Mick Hennessy – is determined to show he deserves to be listed alongside the best in the division by scalping the lethal Latino.

The 25 year old from the nation that delivered ring legends Alexis Arguello, Ricardo Mayorga and ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez has been bettered just twice in a 28 fight pro career that has brought a daunting 19 stoppage wins.





Both reverses on Fonseca’s slate came in IBF world title tilts on megashows over in the USA. Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis stopped him in eight (contentious) on the Mayweather-McGregor undercard in Las Vegas (2017), while Philadelphia’s Tevin Farmer edged him out on points over 12 on a ‘Canelo’ Alvarez card at the hallowed Madison Square Garden, New York last December. Fonseca has rebounded with a hat-trick of impressive stoppage wins in 2019 and is clearly a major player within the division.

Dilmaghani, a Southampton University law graduate who conquered his craft under arguably the sport’s finest contemporary coach ‘Nacho’ Beristain at the world renowned Romanza Gym in Mexico City, is positively salivating at the prospect of breaking out into genuine world class.

‘Many other leading contenders turned down the opportunity to face me on this date but Fonseca showed he’s a true gladiator by stepping up,’ stated Dilmaghani, who copped rave reviews for his eight round slaughter of 25-2-1 Slovakian Martin Parlagi – who had never been stopped – in his first British start for almost six years in late May.

He added, ’But Fonseca will be dealt with accordingly. I’ve stopped seven of my last 10 and will certainly be seeking an eighth here. I expect another fantastic win on free to air terrestrial TV that’ll expose my talents and take me a step closer to the world title fight that is my destiny.’

Hennessy is delighted to bring national free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 to Kent for a big night of boxing. He said, “I’m really going to be banging the drum for Alex now and with Channel 5’s backing I firmly believe that he is going to become a big star on the channel. The fight against Fonseca, who is a world class operator, is just the type of fight Alex needs and it will bring the best out in him. When people see it put on him that is when he will really shine and his heart and talent will be clear to all. I’m really excited with this main event fight and we’ll announce a quality undercard over the next few days.”

Tickets are priced at £40 and £75 (VIP) and are available from MyFightTickets at myfighttickets.com