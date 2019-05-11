Alem Begic vs. Benjamin Simon on May 19

World Ranked and Undefeated Super Middleweight Alem Begic, (22-0-0, 19 KO’s), of Munich, Germany will make his highly anticipated United States debut battling cross-country rival Benjamin ‘Iron Ben’ Simon, (27-3-0, 26 KOs) of Berlin, Germany in a scheduled ten-round clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on Sunday, May 19, 2019.





Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, remaining tickets at the famed AVALON for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150, $125 and $80 are now on sale with additional tickets priced at $100 and $85 going on-sale this Monday, May 13 at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. for the exciting card.

“We’re very proud to add this action-packed super middleweight title clash to our ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event on May 19,” said Loeffler. “Alem Begic is one of the most talked about fighters in Europe and he will be facing the toughest test of his career against Benjamin Simon in a bout featuring two true knockout artists who have a combined 91% knockout ratio. This fight promises fireworks from the opening bell for fans at the AVALON and those watching on our FREE international live stream.”

The heavy handed Begic has stopped his last five opponents impressing boxing fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland while Simon has knocked out two of his last three opponents in the first round.





Five additional bouts were previously announced for the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event.

In an eight-round super welterweight clash, the 24-year-old, undefeated fan favorite Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (13-0-0, 13 KOs), formerly of Vinitza, Ukraine will face his toughest test against former world title challenger Freddie ‘El Riel’ Hernandez, (34-10-0, 22 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico.

Electrifying crowds in Southern California since his professional debut in February 2017, Bohachuk will be fighting for the fifth time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights.’ On March 24, 2019, he continued his knockout streak, stopping perennial contender Cleotis Pendarvis in the third stanza. Bohachuk is trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Hernandez has fought a wealth of world champions and top-rated contenders including Erislandy Lara, Demetrius Andrade, Andre Berto, Julian Williams, Luis Collazo, and Alfredo Angulo. Most recently Hernandez battled undefeated prospect Jason Quigley on October 18, 2018, losing a very hard-fought ten-round battle.

Also returning to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the fourth time, Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (4-0), of Rialto, CA clashes with Canton Miller, (3-2-1, 1KO), of San Diego, CA in a six-round super featherweight bout. Son of longtime California based referee Ray Corona, 19-year-old Adrian has won all four professional bouts by four-round decision, the most recent being a victory on March 24, 2019 over Guadalupe Arroyo. The upset-minded Miller returns to action following a close and controversially scored six-round majority decision loss on January 19, 2019 to Desmond Jarmon in Las Vegas, NV.

Fighting out of Apple Valley, CA, George ‘El Phantasma’ Navarro, (5-0-1, 2 KOs), returns to ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the third time against Cesar Sustaita, (3-4-0, 3 KOs), of Juarez, Mexico in a four-round super-flyweight bout. In an outstanding performance on March 24, 2019, the 20-year-old Navarro won a crowd-pleasing four round decision over Joseph Cuellar at the AVALON.

Super-flyweights will see action as all-action fighter Christian Robles, (2-0, 1 KO), faces off against May Garduno, (0-3), of San Bernardino, CA in a scheduled four-rounder. Fighting for the third time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, the 22-year-old Robles of San Diego, CA impressed the sold-out crowd at the AVALON on March 24, 2019 with a sensational performance in a four-round decision over Jesus Godinez. Looking for his first victory, Garduno has faced three unbeaten fighters, going the distance twice since turning professional in 2017.

Rounding out the card, in the super-bantamweight division, Orange, CA prospect Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (9-1-0, 6 KOs), clashes with Daniel Constantino, (3-2-2, 1KO), of Compton, CA. A winner of his first nine bouts as a professional, the 24-year-old Rubalcava will look to head back into the win column returning from a closely scored six-round decision loss to Jonathan Arturo Torres. The 22-year-old Constantino looks to stay in win column following a six-round decision over Dilan Miranda on January 31, 2019 in Alpine, CA.

Commentating on the international live stream will be former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte. The stream can be watched on all 360 Promotions’ social media pages in addition to their website and YouTube channel.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com