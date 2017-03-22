Alberto Torres returns April 15th after biggest win of career

Featherweight Alberto Torres (8-0-2 4KOs) of Sacramento, CA returns April 15th at the Cache Creek Casino and Resort in Brooks, CA against his most experienced opponent to date against Jose Silveria (17-20 6KOs) of Mexico.

Torres coming off the biggest win of his career as he knocked out undefeated Filipino amateur standout Adam Fiel in his last fight in January of this year in Pleasanton, Ca.





Torres is now trying to ride the momentum of this win into a big a fight, but a game and experienced Silveria stands in his way of a potentially big fights for Torres.

Let hear what Alberto Torres had to say

On his opponent Jose Silveria

“He is a tough guy! He has his fair share of wins and losses, he has beaten some undefeated guys, I saw he beat a 14-0 guy. He is ready to go, but I am training hard, I only took a week off after my last fight and I am ready to go.”

On his 4th round KO of Adam Fiel

“My last fight was with Adam Fiel, he was a good amateur, he is a tough dude, but I was just ready for that fight. It was scheduled to go eight rounds, I didn’t feel it would go eight rounds after the first couple of rounds, I was hurting him with the jab, hurting him with my left hand and I knew it was just a matter of time before I knocked him out.”

On training camp

“I train in Sacramento, California at Nor Cal Boxing Gym also known as Caballero’s Boxing Gym. I have been training very hard and I am ready for this fight.”

What you can expect April 15th

“You can expect fireworks! This guy has a lot of fights and a lot of experience and I have a lot of experience too. I am ready for this fight, it is going to be a good fight and I plan on winning either by stopping him or knocking him out. It is either me or him and I am not going anywhere.”

Inline image 2

Inline image 3

First bell is at 6PM.

Cache Creek Casino and Resort is located at 14455 State Hwy 16 in Brooks, CA. Please enter the casino and follow signage to the event.