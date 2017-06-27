Alberto Machado battles Carlos Morales on 8/18 on ESPN

NABO Super Featherweight champion Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (17-0, 15 KOs) and NABA Super Featherweight champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-1-3, 6 KOs) will both face their toughest challenges to date as they go toe-to-toe for 10 rounds in the main event of the August 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.

Machado, 26 from San Juan, and Morales, 27 originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, will reignite the famed Puerto Rico vs. Mexico feud that always produces fireworks in the ring.

The heavy-handed Machado has never tasted defeat and comes in riding an impressive 12-fight knockout streak.





“I feel honored and extra motivated for this great opportunity that Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Promotions are giving me to perform on ESPN.” Machado said. “Carlos Morales is a tough Mexican fighter who is young and hungry like me. I will train as hard as I can to give the fans a great fight and another classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry. This will be another test for me on my journey to become Puerto Rico’s next world champion.”

Morales has already had a remarkable career, having reeled off 16 straight victories and the NABA title after starting his career 0-1-3.

“I understand I am going into the lion’s den in Puerto Rico and facing a really good fighter, but I have worked too hard to take a step backwards,” Morales said. “I am going to train harder than I ever have before, and I know that at the end of the fight, I will emerge victorious.”

“Everyone at Golden Boy is excited to go to Puerto Rico and stage a great card with our wonderful partners from Miguel Cotto Promotions and ESPN,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “This is going to be the beginning of a wonderful relationship that will help revitalize the great historic tradition of boxing in Puerto Rico and give residents an incredible sporting option.”





The remainder of the card will feature prospects from Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are really pleased and excited to work together with Oscar and Golden Boy Promotions to bring ESPN to Puerto Rico. This is a special show for me because I performed on ESPN many years ago and brings the perfect stage for the upcoming talents to show up their talent,” said Miguel Cotto.

“What a way to kick off our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions, bringing ESPN to Puerto Rico and presenting another classic battle of Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. This next August 18 event will be enormous for boxing in Puerto Rico. We truly believe that a new star will be born that day,” said Hector Soto, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Machado vs. Morales is a 10-round fight for the NABO and NABA super featherweight titles, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Hennessy, never stop, never settle. The bout will take place on Friday, August 18 at Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce. The ESPN 3 and ESPN app will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST and coverage will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/MachadoMorales. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions.

Tickets for Alberto Machado vs. Carlos Morales are priced at $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP tables plus applicable taxes, fees and service charges and go on sale on Wednesday, June, 28th at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketpluspr.com or by phone at (787) 808-5000, and at Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico Box Office at www.complejoferialpr.com or by phone at (787) 567-4181.