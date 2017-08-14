ALBERTO “EXPLOSIVO” MACHADO AND CARLOS “THE SOLUTION” MORALES VIDEO

Heating up the island of Puerto Rico, NABO Super Featherweight champion Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (17-0, 15 KOs) and NABA Super Featherweight champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-1-3, 6 KOs) hosted a media workout at Fundación El Ángel de Miguel Cotto today ahead of their 10-round super featherweight unification fight headlining the Aug. 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. Catch the live coverage of Machado vs. Morales on ESPN Deportes starting at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST, and on ESPN2 beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

Machado vs. Morales is a 10-round fight for the NABO and NABA super featherweight titles, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Hennessy, never stop, never settle. The bout will take place on Friday, August 18 at Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce. The ESPN 3 and ESPN app will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and coverage will air live on ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT.