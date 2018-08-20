Albert Onolunose To Face Patrice Volny For The WBO-NABO Middleweight Championship

Lee Baxter Promotions is proud to announce a night of professional boxing on Saturday, September 29th at The Cornwall Civic Centre in Cornwall, Canada.





In the main event the WBO-NABO Championship is on the line when current champion, Albert Onolunose (23-1-1, 7 KOs) takes on the current WBA-NABA Canadian Champion, Patrice Volny (11-0, 8 KOs) in a 10 round title fight with massive implications in Canada’s middleweight picture.

The Calgary based Onolunose, who won the title in his last fight, is taking on one of the hottest young fighters in Montreal’s Volny who is coming off a brutal TKO victory and title defense over Calgary’s rugged, Janks Trotter this past May.

The stakes are high as the WBO has mandated that the winner of Onolunose vs. Volny must face the fearsome Quebec knockout artist, Steven Butler 24-1-1 (21 KOs) within 120 days of the fight.

In even more middleweight action in the co-main event, Brandon Brewer (22-0, 11 KOs) will return to the ring after a year layoff and make his debut in the weight class after tearing through the junior middleweight division.





The undefeated fighter from New Brunswick is making it clear that he wants the winner of Onolunose vs. Volny.

“Canada is on the verge of producing another middleweight world champion and the winner of this showdown between two title holders will make them the front-runner. We expect fireworks in the ring as both fighters know what’s on the line.”, explains, Lee Baxter, President of Lee Baxter Promotions.

The card will also feature a stacked undercard of Canadian fighters going head to head that will be announced shortly.

“We’re stacking the undercard with some exciting domestic match ups. I want to bring great fights to the fans in Cornwall from the opening bell to the finish. We’re planning an absolutely spectacular night of professional boxing.”

tickets start at $35 dollars and VIP tables for up to 8 people available now starting at $1000. For more information visit www.leebaxterpromotions.com

Ticket patrons can purchase tickets at the Cornwall Civic Complex box office at (613) 938-9400, on-line at www.ticketpro.ca or toll free at 1-888-655-9090. The Complex box office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30AM to 4:30PM.