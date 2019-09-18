Alamo-Moran Premiere Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series Oct.4

Miami, Fla: Boxeo Telemundo returns with it’s 30th anniversary fall series featuring a classic battle between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Rising WBO #8 Jr welterweight contender Yomar “The Magic” Alamo(17-0 12 KO’s) of Aguas Buenas faces Mexican City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran Escobar(24-4 17 KO’s) 10 Rounds for the WBO/NABO title.The bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.





Yomar “The Magic” Alamo will be making his 2nd defense of his Jr welterweight WBO/NABO title. Alamo claimed the title in February of this year, making a successful Telemundo debut over spoiler Manuel Mendez. Also known as the Pride of Aguas Buenas, Alamo will look to close out the year with another title defense and a step closer to a world title opportunity.

Antonio “Toño” Moran Escobar is looking to rebound from his knockout defeat in the hands of Lightweight sensation Devin Haney back in May. Moran, is 4-0 as a Telemundo Headliner, winning the WBO Latino belt in his reign.

Felix “Tutico” Zabala of All Star Boxing, Inc concluded “This is a great matchup between two contenders that will provide the fans with an exciting kick off to our Boxeo Telemundo 30th anniversary Fall Series.”





6 more bouts scheduled, doors open at 7pm, first fight 8pm. Tickets still available on ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.

“The Magic” Alamo vs “Toño” Moran airs Friday October 4th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo.