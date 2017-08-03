Al Bernstein Video Praises World Boxing Super Series

In his new Quick Hits video Hall of Fame boxing announcer Al Bernstein calls the World Boxing Super Series “a great event for boxing.” He also said that the cruiserweight tourney would be the “best tournament boxing has ever produced.” The video can be seen at www.youtube.com/AlsBoxingHangouts.

This Quick Hits video focuses on the 8 man cruiserweight tourney which begins on September 9 with the match between WBO Champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champ Marco Huck. Bernstein will address the 8 man World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Tourney in a future Quick Hits video. The single elimination cruiserweight tourney will unfold between this September and May of 2018 with seven matches. “I think the cruiserweight tourney could produce as many as 5 matches that will be mentioned as fight of the year candidates for 2017 and or 2018,” Bernstein said. He added, “2017 has been a great year for boxing and the World Boxing Super Series is like icing on the cake. I am not given to hyperbole, so I hope that gives my praise of the WBSS even more resonance.” For more information on this go to www.worldboxingsuperseries.com.

IN OTHER NEWS:





Al Bernstein will co-host the August 12 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction dinner alongside Crystina Poncher. The dinner to be held at Caesar’s Palace will feature Hall of Fame boxing greats and popular active fighters. “This is only the 5th of these events and already it stands alongside the International Boxing Hall Of Fame weekend as the best place to see and meet boxing greats. I am honored to be able to co-host it and especially delighted to do it with Crystina, who is one of the best young broadcasters in sports.” For more information on the dinner and to purchase tickets go to www.nvbhof.com