Akeem Ennis Brown: WBC title just another step towards stardom

Unbeaten super-lightweight prospect Akeem Ennis Brown is brimming with confidence and grand ambitions ahead of his WBC world youth title shot in Gloucester on May 12.





‘Riiddy’ (10-0-KO1) will be fighting in front of his home fans at the GL1 Centre – headlining a card that also includes Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sean McGoldrick – but sees gaining the prestigious belt as just a landmark in a much bigger picture.

Brown said: “When I close my eyes and think of the future, I believe I can be one of the pound-for-pound greats.

“I want to make a lot of money to change my family’s lives but for me, it’s more about the legacy. I want to know that in 100 years from now, people will still mention my name when they mention boxing.

“If you talk about boxing now with someone who doesn’t know boxing, they’re going to mention names like Muhammad Ali. That’s the kind of legacy I want to leave.”





Brown, who has already won the English title by outpointing current Commonwealth champion Glenn Foot in July 2017, also lifted the lid on the street boxing that saw him bypass traditional amateur routes.

Looking back on his formative years, Brown said: “My brother was betting on me when I was sparring in the street. It was for the fun it, really.

“My brother had the eye for it and he was honing my skills. I just liked fighting. He knew how I could be progress and he was getting me bigger and bigger guys to fight.

“The guys I fought weren’t boxers – they were street fighters and bigger than me but with gloves on, I was ripping them up. All of that paid off and I learned a lot back then.





“I don’t have the great illustrious amateur career but from doing it my way and learning through street sparring, even back then I was honing skills and bringing myself up to date.”

