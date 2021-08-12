Akeem Ennis-Brown vs Sam Maxwell Quotes & Notes

LESS THAN three weeks until their British and Commonwealth title fight, Akeem Ennis-Brown and Sam Maxwell today went head-to-head for the first time – and it all kicked off.

Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) defends his titles against Maxwell (15-0, 11 KOs) on show entitled ‘Night Of Champions’ at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on August 28, live on BT Sport.

Before the pushing and shoving they took some time to speak to the media. Quotes below.

Ennis Brown said: “I love a challenge and love to show what I’m all about. Look at me record, all I do is pick hard fights. I can’t wait to beat him, he’s the perfect opponent to announce myself.

“He’ll soon find out that I’m not Joe Hughes or Conor Parker. He’s got a real champion in front of him. His legacy will be getting beat by me. I’m a real fighter with real heart.

“After I beat him I’ll pay him to be a sparring partner for me. I’m excited that he has a big knockout ratio, it gets me up for the fight. It would be boring if he didn’t bring that to the table. I’ll beat Sam Maxwell in style and can’t wait to do it.”

Maxwell said: “You look like a clown. There is no chance you’re beating me, you’ve reached your level. You’ll be no higher than British champion, I’m going all the way.

“He’s boxed at a good level but has only got one knockout, so the power is in my favour. I’ll show that on fight night. Nothing said here affects anything on fight night, I win 100%.

“I’m not leaving the ring without the win. I can’t train any harder, and I believe in my team, so I can’t wait to show how good I am. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I’ll be going home with the belts.”

Big time boxing returns to Birmingham on Saturday August 28.

Former World title challenger Anthony Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) returns in a ten round Light-Heavyweight clash ahead of his rematch against Lyndon Arthur.

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KOs) defends his British Super-Featherweight crown against Lyon Woodstock (12-2, 5 KOs).

In a fantastic rematch local fighter Ijaz Ahmed (8-2) faces Quaise Khademi (8-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Super-Flyweight championship in a battle that is also a Commonwealth title final eliminator.

When they met over ten rounds in February, Ijaz snatched a majority decision in a sensational fight.

Stoke Middleweight Heaney (12-0, 4 KOs) will have his raucous army behind him when he boxes a ten rounder in his third fight under the Queensberry banner.

Telford’s Liam Davies (9-0, 4 KOs) returnd alongside fellow Midlanders George Bance (1-0, 1 KO), Nottingham’s Ezra Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) and Northampton’s Super-Lightweight Eithan James (5-0).

Dublin’s Willo Hayden. a training partner of Conor McGregor, makes his professional debut in a four round Super-Lightweight contest.

