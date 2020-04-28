AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 is awarded to Belgrade, Serbia​

After New Delhi didn’t fulfill its obligations to pay host fee as mentioned in the Host City Agreement terms, AIBA has terminated the contract. Therefore, India would have to pay a cancellation penalty of 500.000 USD.

AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane claimed that this World Championships would be a huge event for Serbia.

‘First of all, we are happy to announce our next major elite competition,’ he said.

‘I’m sure all the nation would be proud to host the Championships in Belgrade. Serbia has everything to organize a great event for athletes, coaches, officials, and, of course, for our boxing fans.’

‘It’s a big step toward our new competition system and also the financial stability of our organization, which is going to be less and less dependent on the Olympic money.’

‘Because of rescheduling of the Olympic 2020, AIBA Executive Committee will discuss with the host country possible dates to adjust. We believe that we will keep planned timeframe and conduct World Championships in 2021 after the Games if the pandemic situation is under control. As soon as it is fixed, this will help our boxers to plan preparation for next year properly,’ noted AIBA Interim President.

President of Serbian Boxing Federation, Nenad Borovcanin, stated that the Championships is back to Belgrade after 43 years.

‘After the historical tournament of 1978 in the capital city of Yugoslavia, this is the second time for our nation to be back as hosts. Winning the medal at AIBA World Boxing Championships is a dream of all the boxers. And it is in our nature – never to stop until our dreams are achieved. I strongly believe that the Serbian Boxing Federation will do a fantastic job in organizing this tournament and that both the competitors and spectators will take great pleasure in the opportunity to participate in it. I would like to express my utmost gratitude to the International Boxing Association for convening such a wonderful event,’ he said.

