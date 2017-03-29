AIBA marks 150 days to the start of the 2017 Men’s World Championships in Hamburg

The year’s most important boxing tournament takes place in Hamburg’s Sporthalle venue from 25 August to 3 September 2017, and the world’s top elite male boxers must reach the World Championships via the five Continental qualifiers held in May and June





With 150 days until the opening bouts of the 19th AIBA World Boxing Championships, when the German city of Hamburg will host the top 280 elite male boxers, the dates and venues for five Continental Championships that will serve as the only direct qualification route to Hamburg have been confirmed. Held between May and June, the Continentals will provide an opportunity for the new generation of boxing talent to break through and establish themselves against more experienced names for the first time in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

“By becoming the sole qualification route for Hamburg, the importance of these Continental competitions has increased dramatically, giving each region’s boxers the opportunity to prove themselves against the very best and reach the World Championships. We have five unique venues for the qualifiers, including a first AIBA event in Honduras, and we look forward to working with the LOCs to deliver five first-class showcases of elite men’s boxing that will give our athletes the best platform on which to pursue their dreams of gold,” said AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu.

Five continents, five boxing cities

The road to Hamburg begins in the Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent, with the ASBC Asian Championships running from 30 April to 7 May, before the Congo capital Brazzaville hosts the AFBC African Championships from 27 May to 4 June. Tegucigalpa in Honduras will host the best boxers in the Americas for the AMBC Championship from 10-18 June, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv will welcome the EUBC European Championships from 16-24 June and Gold Coast, Australia, hosts the OCBC Oceania Championships from 26-29 June.