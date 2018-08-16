AIBA hold its first ever Gender Equality Forum in Sofia

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) will hold its first ever Gender Equality Forum in Sofia, Bulgaria, on September 17th-18th, 2018, in line with the idea to scale up efforts in achieving gender equality in its organization.





As part of several reform programs being embraced by AIBA, gender equality is one of top priorities and the Gender Equality Forum also aims at increasing gender equity in all aspects of Boxing. The forum will focus on developing innovative approaches to promote equal opportunities for more girls and women to participate in the sport of boxing and receive increased benefits.

Gafur Rahimov, the AIBA Interim President urged that: “The increase of women participation is a key to the continued overall development of our sport in the future. Particularly, we want to make sure women boxers receive the support they need and are given equal opportunities in and out of the ring to thrive. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our sport has a global reach and that participants – both men and women – from all nations and cultures are provided access to our sport.”

Emilia Grueva, Chairwoman of AIBA Women’s Commission and Organizing Committee of the Forum, said: “I feel honoured to be able to lead this fantastic initiative. Providing the boxing family with the right tools will allow the development of a concrete action plan to strengthen the presence of women in our organization and our sport. I hope to see many of our members at this exciting event.”





For any questions regarding The Gender Equality Forum, please feel free to reach out to Emilia Grueva at e_grueva@yahoo.com. Please note that the registration deadline is August 20th.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Virgets, AIBA Executive Director: tom.virgets@aiba.org





AIBA Communications department: communication@aiba.org

