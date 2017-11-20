AIBA and Ching-Kuo Wu – Joint Statement

International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Mr Ching-Kuo Wu announced today that they have amicably agreed to resolve the management issues within AIBA and to withdraw and terminate all related pending procedures before civil courts and AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

Both parties agreed that at this stage there is no indication of any unethical behaviour by either party.





After eleven years as AIBA President, Mr Wu has decided to step down from his position as AIBA President.

Mr Wu said he took the decision “for the sport I love and have dedicated my life to. I step down in the best interests of both AIBA and boxing but I remain committed to ensure a smooth handover to the new leadership. I am thankful for the time I was allowed to serve our sport, AIBA and the boxing community.”

For the time being, Mr Franco Falcinelli from Italy will remain AIBA Interim President exercising all powers of the President in accordance with the Statutes.

Mr Falcinelli said: “I would like to thank Ching-Kuo Wu for his contribution to the sport of boxing and to AIBA over many years and we wish him all the best. Our focus is now on the future and we will concentrate on our core mission of promoting and developing our sport in collaboration with the 202 National Member Federations.” Mr Falcinelli will ask the Executive Committee to vote in favour of a recommendation that the title of AIBA Honorary President be bestowed upon Mr Wu, subject to ratification by the AIBA Congress.

AIBA will convene an Extraordinary Congress with all its National Member Federations on 27 January 2018 in Dubai to notably consider proposed governance changes.