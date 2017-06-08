AIBA announces sponsorship agreement with Adidas

AIBA has confirmed a deal with the global sports giant Adidas to become the official sponsor of the 2017 AIBA World Championships in Hamburg. The tournament, taking place from 25 August to 2 September at the city’s Sporthalle arena, will once again unite the biggest talents in world boxing for the year’s most prestigious boxing competition, and can now count upon a new partnership with Adidas to provide the latest equipment to the competing athletes along with an enhanced spectator experience.

“Signing with a company of Adidas’ stature is testament to AIBA’s new proactive approach towards sponsorship and the global reach and popularity our sport is enjoying. The participation of such a major international brand reflects the hard work of the entire AIBA Family since the beginning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Cycle to enhance boxing’s image and will contribute to making Hamburg 2017 yet another ground-breaking World Championships,” said AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu.

In collaboration with Adidas Global and @adidasboxing, the 2017 World Championships will receive unprecedented online coverage with all communications relayed across the brand’s official channels in 70 countries. Worldwide, exposure will be achieved through innovative social media activations, new digital platforms and special offers, beginning in advance of the start of competition and continuing long after the final gold medal has been awarded.

The complete partnership deal includes the provision of gloves, bandages and uniforms for athletes and volunteers, while an interactive boxing booth, including a unique speed challenge, will bring fans even closer to the action.

“Adidas is delighted to join the AIBA Family in promoting boxing and be part of a tournament with the importance of the World Championships. This agreement represents more than just the provision of equipment. We want to celebrate boxing and support its development, using our sophisticated digital channels and extensive reach to offer the sport’s fans an enriched experience in Hamburg and, ultimately, help more people to discover boxing now and throughout the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle,” said Cédric Dermée, President of DD.