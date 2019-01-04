Ahmed Elbiali talks Allan Green fight for Jan.13 on FS1 & FOX Deportes

Having recently moved from Miami to Las Vegas, hard-hitting light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali shared his thoughts on training camp as he prepares to face Oklahoma’s Allan Green Sunday, January 13 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The fight will be featured on the Premier Boxing Champions Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes telecast that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, if time allows.





(Photo credit: Team Elbiali/Premier Boxing Champions)

Prelims precede a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes show that features IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Jose Uzcategui taking on unbeaten Caleb Plant in the main event. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa take on Moises Flores and sensational prospect Joey Spencer entering the ring.

Here is what Elbiali had to say from training camp at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas:

On training with new coach Chris Ben-Tchavtchavadze:

“Chris is a great coach and he’s teaching me a lot. I’m learning how to parry punches and my defense is improving. On offense, I’m using my jab more to set up combinations. With Chris in my corner, I feel I have someone who can help me make the proper adjustments in a fight.”

On facing veteran Allan Green:

“I know I’m up against a fighter in Allan Green who’s been in the ring and went the distance with some very good fighters. He has a lot of experience, so I must fight wisely to be victorious. I’m going into this fight with a do or die mindset and I’m going to leave everything in the ring.”

On making the move from Miami to Las Vegas:

“It’s been a tremendous blessing since I moved here a few months ago from Miami. The quality of sparring I’m getting is just incredible. I’m getting better every day just from sparring top level guys. In Miami, there just isn’t the quality of guys to spar on a regular basis. The move has been great.”

On making his return to the ring:

“I only fought once last year so I’m hoping to get back on track fighting regularly in 2019. I think with a few more fights I’ll be ready to challenge anyone in my division. I just need to stay active.”

# # #

