Ahmed Elbiali Pre-Fight Quotes & Notes

Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali is prepared for another opportunity to keep his perfect record intact as he faces Brazil’s Jackson Junior in an eight-round fight featured on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, March 14.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi and is headlined by rising middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko battling unbeaten Kemahl Russell in a 10-round bout.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fitz Gift Shop, at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Here is what Elbiali had to say ahead of the showdown:

On fighting on FS1…

“It’s a great situation to be fighting on national television, especially FS1. TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS has been great for all boxers who are fortunate enough to be showcased. I’m just grateful for the opportunity and everyone tuning in will see me throwing a lot of big shots.”

On his current training camp …

“It’s been a real smooth camp going into this fight. I’m back training in Miami with my coach Carlos Albuerae. When I moved to Las Vegas, we had temporally split up, but now we are back together, stronger than ever.”

On facing opponent Jackson Junior…

“Jackson Junior is a big puncher, as am I, so expect to see some hard blows being traded. Although he’s had more fights then me, I feel I’m on another level. I know he’s coming to knock me out, but I have other plans. He will not be taken lightly.”

On continuing his run to a world title…

“If I want to continue marching up the rankings, coming out victorious against Junior is crucial. The ultimate goal is to win a world title, and I’m going to do everything in my power to get there. This fight is the next step toward achieving that goal. I’m not leaving any stone unturned.”

On bouncing back from an injured hand…

“It was a difficult time for me being out of the ring for over a year with my hand injury. The good news is I’m 100% healthy and my hand feels great. I had a lot of time to reflect on what I need to improve on so that’s what I focused on while I was out. I stayed in great shape the whole time. I just want to get in the ring and shake off the rust.”

# # #

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.