Ahmed Elbiali talks Jean Pascal fight

Unbeaten light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali will look to stamp his contender status when he faces former champion Jean Pascal in the 10-round main event of a special Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, December 8 from Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing, begin at $30 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.TicketForce.com or calling (877) 840-0457, and are also available at the casino cage.

Here is what Elbiali had to say about training camp and more as he prepares for his toughest opponent to date:

On fighting in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes:

“It’s a dream come true to be headlining my first main event, especially on FS1 and FOX Deportes, where the world will be watching. I’ve worked very hard to get to this point in my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m looking to bring excitement to the audience. Those tuning in will get to see a hungry undefeated fighter who will be looking to end the fight early.”

On his current training camp:

“For the first time during a training camp, I’ve really secluded myself from society. I’m living at my trainer Carlos Albuerne’s house. It’s like I’m in prison. I don’t see any of my close friends or family. It’s hard, but I know it’s a necessary sacrifice if I want to get to the top. I’m working on all aspects of my game, especially using my jab to set up my power shots. My body is healthy and I’m in the best shape I’ve been in years. All the hard work is paying off. I feel great going into this fight.”

On facing former world champion Jean Pascal:

“Pascal is a very experienced fighter who knows what it’s like to win a world title. He’s a former world champion who’s fought at the elite level. He’s a dangerous puncher with a lot of skill. I’m taking this fight seriously and I feel this will be a defining fight in my career. I’m happy to have this opportunity and may the best man win.”

On fighting in his hometown of Miami:

“Fighting in my hometown is always a great experience. This is my big coming out party and I’m pleased that all my family and friends will be there to watch me fight. I’m hoping to be the first big star boxer to come out of the ‘305.’ Miami has many boxing fans and the time is now to put Miami boxers on the map.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory against Pascal will catapult my career to heights I’ve never seen. A win will lead to a higher ranking and one step closer to a world title shot. Everything is riding on this fight. Victory is a must!