Ahlin makes comeback in Sundsvall: ‘’I will never stop and I will never quit

Swedish super middleweight Oscar Ahlin (13-2, 11 KOs) will return to the ring at the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Ahlin makes his comeback after almost a year out of the ring following his defeat to British boxer Patrick Mendy, and a subsequent foot injury. Now fully recovered, the 27 year-old is eager to put this ‘frustrating’ period behind him.





‘’It’s been a frustrating 12 months for me,’’ he said. ‘’Firstly, with the loss to Mendy, and then, injuring my foot in training camp in Las Vegas. It’s been way too long since I was last in the ring, and I just cannot wait to get back in there.’’

The pressure is on Ahlin to perform after suffering his second career loss, but ‘The Golden Boy’ insists he is relaxed and will come back stronger as a result of his recent setbacks.

“I’m not worried,’’ said the Stockholm fighter. “An undefeated record means nothing to me. I have learned and improved so much from my two defeats, both technically and even more so mentally.

“In my first defeat I made the weight really badly. I felt so drained and had nothing left in the tank for fight night. I felt like I was competing against myself, rather than my opponent.

“And in the second fight, I personally don’t feel like I lost, but still, it wasn’t a great performance. I was too eager and just looking for the KO.

‘’These experiences have helped make me a better fighter, and whatever happens now, I will never stop and I will never quit!”

Ahlin fights on the undercard of Otto Wallin’s WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash with Gianluca Mandras, which also features Mikaela Laurén’s WBC Female World Super Welterweight title challenge versus Ewa Piatkowska, plus fights for Rocco Wadell, Hampus Henriksson and Kennedy Katende.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting