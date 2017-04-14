Ahlin faces another tough test on April 22 comeback

The Swedish ‘Golden Boy’ Oscar Ahlin (13-2, 11 KOs) will face Ermin Avdic (10-2, 7 KOs) in a six-round contest at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall on April 22.





Ahlin makes his comeback after almost a year out of the ring following his defeat to British boxer Patrick Mendy, and subsequent foot injury. The 27-year old, now back to full fitness, says he is happy to be facing another tough test on his return.

“Most guys would chose to have very easy fights after being out of the ring for so long, but not me,’’ says Ahlin. ‘’This guy I‘m fighting has a good record and he’ll be coming to fight and to win, but of course, it will be me getting the victory on fight night!

“It’s been a frustrating 12 months for me, and it’s been way too long since my last fight. I just cannot wait to get back in there and remind everybody of what I can do.’’

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: ‘’It’s great to have Oscar back in action. He has huge potential and the ability to go a long way in this sport. He’s had some setbacks on the way but we believe his journey is only just beginning. However, he will need to be at his best to get the decision against Avdic.’’

Ahlin meets Avdic on the undercard of Otto Wallin’s WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash with Gianluca Mandras, which also features an action-packed undercard with fights for Swedish stars Mikaela Laurén, Rocco Wadell, Hampus Henriksson, Kennedy Katende and Patricia Berghult, plus Icelandic heavyweight Gunnar Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting