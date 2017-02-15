Aguero and De Alba to appear on Jones – Gunn undercard

This Friday night, two members who fight under the King’s Promotions banner will be in action as Dagoberto Aguero takes on Olimjohn Nazarov in a super bantamweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds, while junior lightweight Frank De Alba takes on German Meraz in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

In the main event the legendary Roy Jones, Jr. takes on Bare Knuckle legend Bobby Gunn for the WBF Cruiserweight title LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.





Aguero, 23 years-old of San Cristobal, Domincan Republic will be looking to make a big impression in his United States debut when he takes on the battle tested Nazarov.

“I want to thank David Feldman Promotions, King’s Promotions. Nelsons Promotions, and Raynelo Management are giving me an opportunity of a lifetime to show my skills in the ring,” said Aguero. “I come from nothing in the Dominican Republic, and I managed to get out alive and now I have to take advantage of opportunities like this. I’m on the card with Ring Legend Roy Jones Jr. in my first debut in the US, this is a dream come true. ”

Aguero is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Juan Miguel Garcia on June 24th.

Nazarov of Tashkent, Uzbekastan has a record of 14-4 with 8 knockouts, will already be making his 2nd start of 2017. On January 20th, he was in a tough battle with world ranked bantamweight Stephon Young before dropping an 8-round unanimous decision in Atlantic City

De Alba of Reading, PA has a record 20-2-2 with 9 knockouts has won 3 in a row since dropping a hotly contested majority decision to then-undefeated Omar Douglas on December 29, 2015 in Bethlehem, PA.

Frank De Alba

He has rebounded nicely with wins over Daniel Perales, Jonathan Perez, and an explosive 2nd round stoppage over Kiun Evans on September 9, 2016 in Reading, PA.

“My training has been good. I have been waiting to get back in there after 5 months,”said De Alba.

“I know Meraz is a Mexican, and I expect him to come forward, and it will be a great war.”

De Alba is very excited about the opportunity to fight on a high profile card that will be headlined by Roy Jones, Jr.

“I am very much looking forward to fight on this card that will be headlined by Roy Jones, Jr. He is a legend, and to share the same ring as him is a great honor.”

The Douglas fight was a good experience for De Alba, and his performance in his subsequent bouts has shown that he has learned and raised his game from that contest.

“After the Douglas loss, that fight made me aware of my talent. I could have won that fight. I learned that I have the talent and now the experience that will pave the way in my career. But first things first. I am just ready to get back in the ring on Friday and perform in Wilmington, and hopefully make some new fans for Team De Alba.”

Meraz of Agua Prieta, Mexico has fought a staggering 97 times in 12 years. At just 30 years-old Meraz has posted a record of 55-41-1 with 32 knockouts.

Meraz has fought 5 world champions.

In his last bout, Meraz lost a 6-round unanimous decision to Hairon Socarras on February 3rd in Philadelphia.

In 6-round bouts:

Samuel Teah (9-1-1, 3 KO’s) takes on Daniel Parales (10-7-1, 5 KO’s) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super lightweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Joey Tiberi, Jr. (13-2, 6 KO’s) of Newark, Delaware will fight Bryan Timmons (5-8, 5 KO’s) of St. Joseph, Missouri in lightweight bout.

Henry Stewart (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Toronto, Canada squares off Robert Mendoza (1-8, 1 KO) of Frankfurt, Indiana.

Dan Biddle (9-5, 5 KO’s) of Wilmington, Delaware will fight Lamont Singletary (7-1, 4 KO’s) of Dover, Delaware in a cruiserweight battle.

Eddie Ortiz (2-0-1, 2 KO’s) of San Antonio, Texas takes on pro debuting Jeff Chiffens of Wilmington, Delaware in a middleweight bout.