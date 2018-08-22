Heavyweight Agron Smakici headed to Arena Zagreb on September 8

Undefeated Croatian heavyweight Agron Smakici (13-0, 11 KOs) is set to face Gabriel Enguema (8-6, 5 KOs) on the undercard of Filip Hrgović’s WBC International title clash with Amir Mansour on September 8 at the Arena Zagreb.





In what promising to be a huge night for Croatian boxing, Smakici, the 28 year-old from Zagreb, returns to action following his first-round knockout win over Giorgi Tamazashvili at the Gardehov Ice Arena in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The big punching heavyweight, who has recorded 11 knockouts in his 13 professional contests, will test his power against Spain’s Gabriel Enguema, who has previously gone the distance with former IBF International Champion Franz Rill and European title challenger Edmund Gerber.

“Of course, I am looking forward to this fight,” says Smakici. “I have never fought at home in Croatia before. I was born there and I had many amateur fights there but this will be my first fight in Croatia as a professional.

“Fighting in Croatia makes me even more motivated. It makes me even more determined to do some good damage to my opponent. My last fight was too short. It was a good body shot to stop him, but I hope Enguema will be able to last some more rounds, but either way I want the knockout.”





Smakici believes a big boxing event at the Arena Zagreb can be the start of something special for Croatian boxing, and says he is looking forward to seeing old friend Filip Hrgović in action.

“I have known Filip for many years. We trained together when we were 15 or 16 and he is a great boxer. I wish him well for his fight,” he says.

“It is interesting that for a small country Croatia has a lot of good fighters in all different weight categories. I think this will be the best year for Croatian boxing.

“It is important to have big shows like this to show our people that we have good fighters who can dominate on the World stage, and I hope there are many more big shows like this in the future.”

Agron Smakici’s eight-round heavyweight contest with Gabriel Enguema is the first undercard bout confirmed for Filip Hrgović’s hotly anticipated homecoming fight at the Arena Zagreb with further fights to be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the Zagreb Fight Night on September 8 featuring Filip Hrgović vs. Amir Mansour start at 110 KN and are available online via www.eventim.hr.