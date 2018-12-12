Agbeko tops Vera in Murfreesboro, TN

Super middleweight rising star Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko scored a career best victory when he topped longtime contender Brian Vera, 26-14 (16 KO’s) Saturday, December 8.





The TriStar Boxing promoted event was Murfreesboro, TN’s first pro boxing card in more than 20 years and took place at the Mid-TN Expo.

Agbeko took a big step up in competition against Austin, TX’s Brian Vera. Vera, who has wins over Andy Lee, Sergiy Dzinziruk and Sergio Mora among others, looked to overwhelm Agbeko but the Nashville transplant wouldn’t be taken off his game.

Agbeko, who is originally from Ghana, worked behind a solid jab and straight right hand while displaying excellent movement to mostly keep Vera out of range. The gutsy Vera had a few moments of success but Agbeko weathered the storm and won convincingly.

Scores were 79-73 on all three scorecards.

“It feels good to have gotten this win, said Agbeko,” who is now 22-1 with 18 wins by knockout. “This was my first real step up and I’m looking forward to an even bigger challenge in my next fight. The goal is to keep moving up in the rankings and get in position for a title shot.”

Matt Young of TriStar Boxing Promotions was pleased with Agbeko’s performance and the return of boxing to Murfreesboro.

“Sena fought an excellent fight,” said Young, who works as a local firefighter and grew up in Murfreesboro. “We’re hoping to have him fight a ten rounder in his next fight against a respectable opponent. I owe a special thanks to all the fans that came out Saturday night and everybody that played a part in making this card happen. It was a dream of mine to promote a show in my hometown and we hope to return in the future.”

TriStar Boxing’s next show is taking place in 2019 and official particulars will be announced shortly. For more information on TriStar Boxing, please visit tristarboxing.com-

Lightweights – Austin “The Dream” Dulay KO1 Corey Edwards

Heavyweights – Rydell “Super” Mayes KO1 Demetrius Shaw

Heavyweights – Dylan Courson KO1 Demonte Cherry

Heavyweights – Khalil Smoot UD4 Michael Davis