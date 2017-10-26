Worlds Youngest Promoter At It Again, Back With World Title Fight On November 18!

Removed just a few days from her 15th birthday, Ranee Schroeder made boxing history last December by becoming the world’s youngest promoter, staging a couple of WBF and UBO title bouts in her hometown of Bielefeld, Germany.

Well, it wasn’t a one-off, as it emerges now that Ranee has penciled in a 12-round World Boxing Federation (WBF) world championship bout to headline a show at the renowned Essen Fairgrounds in the City of Essen, on Saturday November 18.





The event is staged in conjunction with the German Boxing Association (GBA), and the 10th-grade teenage promoter has lined up Berlin Cruiserweight Serdar Sahin, 26-2 (17 KO’s), to vie for the currently vacant WBF world title against an opponent to be announced soon.

“I have two or three options at the moment,” explains Ranee, “but it’s good working with Serdar, who is easy-going and has brought in some sponsors to help the show.”

Ranee grew up in boxing, because her father Olaf is involved in the sport for more than 30 years, and she has always had a keen interest. Unfazed by the fact that promoting her second show before she has celebrated her 16th birthday, Ranee has shown maturity way beyond her age.

African Pride Fighting Championship 6: Radley vs. Zwengu Headline

When the sixth instalment of the African Pride Fighting Championship series takes place on Friday November 3 at Hope Street Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, a World Boxing Federation (WBF) championship bout will be topping the twelve-bout card.





Undefeated prospect Nicholas Radley will step up in class to take on experienced former two-division Eastern Cape Champion, and South African national title-challenger, Makhasonge Zwengu for the vacant WBF All Africa Light Heavyweight title.

Radley, 4-0 (4), will be jumping in at the deep end in what is his first title fight. Three of his four opponents so far hasn’t made it out of the first round, while the fourth adversary was stopped in the third. Against Zwengu, over ten rounds, he is bound to get much more resistance.

Makhasonge Zwengu is 10-13 (5) since turning professional in 2006. Unlike Radley, he has fought at championship level several times, winning the Eastern Cape title in 2013 at Middleweight, and the Light Heavyweight version the following year.

The exciting undercard includes another ten-rounder at Featherweight, with the Western Cape title on the line, and Zimbabwean WBF All Africa Cruiserweight champion Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda in a non title fight against Tshanda Nagula from D.R. Congo.