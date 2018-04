Adrian ‘Gäddan’ Granat (15-1, 14 KOs) says he is in the shape of his life as he prepares for his hotly anticipated European Union Heavyweight title showdown with domestic rival Otto Wallin (19-0, 13 KOs) on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall, Sweden.





The 26 year-old from Malmo has recently linked up with renowned American trainer Johnathan Banks, and spent a month working with the former Klitschko-coach at the famous Kronk Gym in Detroit, before relocating his training camp to Hamburg.