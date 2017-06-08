Adrian Granat Vows To Make Strong Return

Adrian Granat 14-1, 13 KOs, is back training for his comeback and now with his base in Malmö/Ystad in the south of Sweden. By his side, joining him, is his new Head Coach and former World Champion Armand Krajnc, with whom Granat also started his professional career in 2012-2014.

—

In the beginning of March 2017, Granat was generally regarded as one of the most promising heavyweight prospects in the world. In his 15th fight he was taking on the Russian, 33 year old Alexander Dimitrenko, 40-3, 26 KOs – a fight that would take Granat (if winning) to the big fights and place him within the top 15 in all the big organizations.





After a careful start Dimitrenko (today 12 by IBF) landed a stunning right hand and the fight was brutally over already in the first round.

Granat:

– I don’t have very much to say about the fight, to be honest. This is professional boxing and this is the heavyweight division. Anything can happen when you fight guys within the top 15-30, and there are no easy fights at this level. Dimitrenko is a skilled and experienced fighter. I was definitely too open in the fight, I did a mistake and I had to pay a high price for that. But now I’m back. I have done some adjustments. The biggest difference is that I have moved back from Hamburg to my home town Malmö and I have started to work with my first professional trainer Armand Krajnc (former WBO Champion at Universum Boxing, Hamburg). Armand is a great trainer, a true professional and his guidance will have a great impact on my development. Furthermore, Armand is well known and has a great network in Hamburg and he knows everybody in the ECB-team as well, which is good for the co-operation. We will travel to Hamburg on a regular basis.

Krajnc:





– Granat is definately doing the right thing by moving back to his home town. Hamburg is an amazing city, trust me I know; I became a world champion there. But as a boxer, you gotta follow your instinct and if Adrian feels it is the right thing to move, then of course that is the right decision for him.

___

Granat will do his comeback at the end of the summer. More details about his comeback and also about Granat’s promising team mate Sven Fornling (IBF Swedish and Baltic Champion in Light Heavyweight) will be announced at a press conference in Malmö on June 15th, at 3 PM in the Sky Bar at Malmö Arena Hotel. The press conference is open to the public.